Spanish wind turbine-maker Siemens Gamesa has won orders from ReNew Power, an independent power producer (IPP), to supply turbines for two wind farms in India, totaling 567MW.

Siemens Gamesa has agreed to provide the infrastructure needed to install and operate both wind power facilities. The two wind farms will be located in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka.

Under the terms of the order, Siemens Gamesa will supply 270 of its SG 2.1-122 wind turbines, with 2.1MW capacity each, for the two wind farms.

Siemens Gamesa India onshore CEO Ramesh Kymal said: “We are happy to announce this deal with ReNew. It marks a major milestone for Siemens Gamesa in India, with both the size of the project and the technology.

“Continued large orders from leading IPP’s such as ReNew demonstrates customers’ trust in our capabilities, and encourages us to work on innovative technologies focused on delivering more value for our customers.”

For the first wind farm, Siemens will supply, install and commission, 127 of its SG 2.1-122 wind turbines for the project to be located in Bhuj, Gujarat.

And, for the second wind farm, the company will supply, install and commission 143 of SG 2.1-122 wind turbines at the project in Davanagree in the state of Karnataka. These two wind farms are expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of next year.

ReNew Power wind president Balram Mehta said: “As leaders in the Indian renewable energy industry, we uphold very high standards of quality and performance and select partners who reflect our passion for excellence. In our long-standing partnership since 2012, Siemens Gamesa has proven to be a reliable and competent support for us.”

Last October, ReNew Power placed an order with the Spanish company to supply turbines for its two Indian wind farms, totaling 176.8MW. These wind farms will be located in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The first wind farm will have a capacity of 100.8MW and will be located in Kutch, Gujarat, for which Siemens Gamesa will supply 48 of its 2.1MW turbines. The second wind farm will have a capacity of 76MW and will be located in Osmanabad district, Maharashtra, for which the company will supply 38 of 2MW turbines.