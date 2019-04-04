Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) introduced the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform, a new onshore platform with two turbine models SG 5.8-155 and the SG 5.8-170.

Siemens Gamesa has introduced the platform as a largest unit capacity in its onshore portfolio with 5.8MW rated capacity, with rotor diameters measuring 155 and 170 meters.

The company claims that its 170mts rotor marks the largest in the onshore segment and the platform is expected to result in maximum performance in high, medium and low wind conditions.

Siemens Gamesa said that it has designed the 5.X onshore platform incorporating its proven technology, experience and expertise, based on installed wind fleet of more than 90GW across the world.

Both the turbine models in the platform SG 5.8-155, and SG 5.8-170 are made to provide increased swept area and annual energy production (AEP) when compared with other versions.

When compared to SG 4.5-145, the new SG 5.8-155 expands the swept area by 14%, AEP by more than 20% and when compared with the SG 4.5-145, the new SG 5.8-170 provides an increase of over 37% in the swept area and more than 32%.

SGRE CEO Markus Tacke said: “Today we are celebrating our second anniversary. I cannot imagine a better way to do it than by announcing the launch of this new platform — tangible proof of Siemens Gamesa’s commitment to innovation and R&D.”

The first prototype of the SG 5.8-155 is expected to be installed in mid-2020, and production is expected to be started in fourth quarter of 2020. The first prototype of SG 5.8-170 is planned for third quarter of 2020 and production is expected to be started in first quarter of 2021.

SGRE onshore & service CEO Mark Albenze added: “The new Siemens Gamesa 5.X’s high and flexible power rating coupled with the two rotor options make this platform suitable for any kind of site across the globe.

“Designed for future modular upgrades to meet the evolving demands of the market, it will allow the company to assist customers in reaching their profitability goals through best-in-class performance and LCoE.”

Recently, the company has been awarded the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) Special Agency for Industrial Financing (FINAME) Certificate for its SG 3.4-132 onshore wind turbine, which is produced in the factory located in Camaçari, Brazil.