Siemens Gamesa has bagged contracts to supply wind turbines for 10 Spanish wind farms with a combined capacity of 289MW owned by five different companies.

The wind turbine manufacturer will supply a total of 92 of its latest wind turbine models to the Spanish wind farms owned by Viesgo, Grupo Jorge, Comunidad General de Riegos del Alto Aragón and two undisclosed firms.

The new wind farms in Spain will be built at Guadalajara, Lugo, Malaga, Zaragoza, Huesca, La Coruña and Cadiz.

Siemens Gamesa said that delivery of the new turbines will start from October 2018, based on each project. The wind turbine manufacturer has been given order for 58 units of SG 3.4-132, 28 units of SG 2.6-114 and six units of SG 2.1-114.

Grupo Jorge, a Spanish meat producer had ordered 23 SG 3.4-132 turbines for its Coscojar II and El Aguila II wind farms, which have a combined capacity of 82MW. The two Spanish wind farms are to be built in Pedrola and Plasencia de Jalón in the Zaragoza province and will have a service period of 10 years.

Viesgo, a power generation company, had ordered seven SG 3.4-132 turbines for the 24MW Marquesado wind farm in Puerto Real in Cadiz province.

Siemens Gamesa said that it will build the 31MW El Balsón wind farm in Gurrea de Gállego in the Huesca province under an EPC arrangement with Comunidad General de Riegos del Alto Aragón. The Spanish wind farm will comprise nine SG 3.4-132 turbines.

Siemens Gamesa will also supply 19 SG 3.4-132 turbines and six SG 2.1-114 turbines to an undisclosed energy company for three wind farms in Lugo, Malaga and Guadalajara, which have a combined capacity of 79MW.

Another order picked up the wind turbine manufacturer is for 28 SG 2.6-114 turbines for an undisclosed energy company for three wind farms with two of them to be built in La Coruña.

Siemens Gamesa, in a statement, said: “These new orders reinforce the company’s leadership position in Spain, where it is the number-one OEM, having installed nearly 55% of the country’s total installed base (more than 12,500 turbines).”