International technology powerhouse, Siemens has started construction of a modern energy service and training center in Bolivia to support the nation’s efforts to make the electricity better accessible for the growing population.

The new service and training center of Siemens is located in the city of Warnes, on a 9,200m2 site at the Parque Industrial Latinoamericano (PILAT).

Siemens is investing over $23m in the facility, which is expected to employ 130 people approximately.

This site will also function as a center for servicing power equipment installed in the South America region and is designed to provide Siemens’ technologically advanced traditional and digital services to energy customers.

The new service and training center is enabled with the company’s advanced remote monitoring and diagnostics, data analytics along with specialized classroom and hands-on training, parts supply, engineering expertise and project management to provide latest digital technologies and solutions.

The Siemens’ Fleet Center Solutions at the service center offer remote monitoring of power generation assets across the country to gain real-time insights into the operational conditions of the fleet. . Based on the insights, the Siemens’ data analytics will provide recommendations for improved performance of the power plants.

Siemens power generation services global CEO Tim Holt, said: “A sustainable and reliable power supply is vital to enabling economic prosperity in Bolivia.”

“As demand for energy increases, this new service center, with its advanced digital operations and state-of-the-art monitoring, will serve as a catalyst for maintaining and optimizing performance at power facilities across the country and throughout South America.”

Three combined cycle power plants in Bolivia: Termoeléctrica del Sur, Termoeléctrica de Warnes, and Termoeléctrica Entre Ríos are offered with Siemens power generation technology for substantial expansion.

As part of an collaboration between Siemens and Bolivia’s government, the project will add more than one gigawatt capacity to the local power grid. This will largely increase the installed power generating capacity of Bolivia’s national power grid system.

The company claims that the power generation in Bolivia is almost expected to double, from 8.7 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2014 to 14.2 TWh in 2026 and it allows country’s planned electricity exports to match internal demand by 2025, in sequence with the nation’s aim of providing electricity to its neighboring countries and becoming the energy hub of South America.