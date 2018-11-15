Siemens revealed that it has bagged a contract to deliver 19 process reciprocating compressors for ADNOC Refining's $3.1bn Crude Flexibility Project at the Ruwais Refinery in the UAE.

The contract to the German firm was given by Samsung Engineering and Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CB&I), which in consortium, are the EPC contractor of the Crude Flexibility Project.

The Crude Flexibility Project is being taken up to enable the Ruwais Refinery to process heavier offshore crude oil from Upper Zakum fields. Through the project, the refinery’s processing capacity is expected to be increased to up to 420,000 barrels of oil per day of the local crude grade named as Upper Zakum, which is found offshore.

Under its contract, Siemens will provide two 2HSE-2 net-gas reciprocating compressors, two 2HHE-VG-1 reciprocating compressors, four 4HHE-VB off-gas reciprocating compressors and three 2HSE-1 NL hydrogen-recycle reciprocating compressors to go along with eight 4BDC-18H3 make-up hydrogen reciprocating compressors.

According to Siemens, its API 618 process reciprocating compressors are characterized by their rugged design, high reliability and flexible operating range.

Siemens oil and gas new equipment solutions and corporate account management executive vice president Matthew Chinn said: “Our design flexibility, ability to supply everything from a single source, advanced compressor technology, and competitive pricing were critical to being selected for this mega-project.

“Our rugged, highly efficient compressors will help ADNOC Refining increase the economic efficiency of its operations and expand flexibility to process up to 420,000 barrels per day of other crude.”

The Crude Flexibility Project is slated to be commissioned in 2022.

ADNOC expects the Ruwais Refinery upgrade to enhance the value of each barrel of oil and allow the state-owned oil company to export an increased quantity of its main onshore, lighter-grade Murban crude.

Further, the Crude Flexibility Project is part of the company’s program to fast track its downstream strategy delivery by increasing its crude processing options. The Ruwais Refinery upgrade will cover construction of new facilities and modifications of existing installations.

While Samsung Engineering and the McDermott International-owned CB&I won the EPC contract, worth over $500m in February, WorleyParsons had been given the project management consultancy (PMC) contract, a month later.

WorleyParsons will monitor the performance of the EPC contractor through the detailed design and procurement phases of the Crude Flexibility Project.