Siemens and Chromalloy Gas Turbine have opened their new casting facility for gas turbine blade and vane components in the Tampa Bay Area in Florida, US with an investment of $139m.

The casting facility will be operated by Advanced Airfoil Components (AAC), a joint venture created by the two companies in May 2017.

Located in Hillsborough County, the 210,000ft2 facility will serve as the headquarters of the joint venture and also facilitate production of the entire range of blades and vanes for Siemens’ gas turbine fleet, including the newly launched 9000HL.

The equipment build-out of the new casting facility is being carried out in stages and will be completed in the next four years. The independent manufacturing facility, which broke ground last year, was set up to exclusively manufacture casting components for Siemens’ gas turbines.

Advanced Airfoil Components, which will add 350 jobs for the manufacturing facility, will recruit workers for a range of skilled positions, including technical engineers, manufacturing technicians and production workers alongside human resources, finance, procurement and logistics, and operations roles.

Siemens energy CEO Lisa Davis said: “Advanced Airfoil Components’ new facility demonstrates Siemens’ commitment to delivering state-of-the-art technology solutions for our power and gas customers in the United States and throughout the world.

“Not only does this joint venture help reduce costs and support our supply chain needs, but it will create 350 high-wage, skilled positions, including technical engineers, manufacturing technicians and production workers and expand Siemens more than 5,000 employees footprint in Florida.”

Chromalloy, which is owned by Sequa, has emerged from a gas turbine parts repair business into an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier of production parts and advanced repairs and services for gas turbines used in both aviation and land-based applications.

Sequa CEO Tom Mepham said: “Chromalloy is committed to advancing the technological development and job growth in the aerospace and energy industries throughout Florida.

“Our collaboration with Siemens in the creation of Advanced Airfoil Components is a natural progression in our partnership that will ensure success and financial profitability in this market space.”