Siemens has bagged a contract from Dubal Holding and Mubadala Investment for a combined cycle power plant in Dubai with a capacity of over 600MW.

The contract will see Siemens introduce its H-class gas turbine for the first time to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which will be at Emirates Global Aluminum’s (EGA) smelter located in Jebel Ali.

EGA is a joint venture between Mubadala and Dubal.

The new power plant is expected to improve the efficiency of power generation at the EGA smelter while reducing emissions and lowering the consumption of natural gas.

Overall, the H-class power plant is anticipated to bring down greenhouse gas emissions from EGA’s power generation at Jebel Ali by nearly 10% and NOx emissions by 58%.

Siemens’ H-class gas turbine is claimed to provide benefits like high efficiency, short start-up times and quick response to load changes.

The output of the 50-Hertz version, in combined cycle operation, is more than 665MW under ISO condition with a net generating efficiency of 61%, said the German firm.

According to the company, a single H-class gas turbine unit can cover the electricity demands of a city having a population of three million.

Siemens managing board member Lisa Davis said: “The choice of H-class technology for the EGA smelter reinforces our strategy that highly-efficient, gas-fired power generation is just as important for industry as it is for powering countries.

“The GCC’s first Siemens H-class turbine will be a boost to the UAE’s industrial sector, and I’m pleased to see EGA joining a growing list of users around the world to embrace this Siemens technology.”

Earlier, Mubadala revealed that it will sign a deal alongside Dubal with EGA worth over AED1bn ($272.25m) for the installation of the power plant and a reverse osmosis water desalination plant at the Jebel Ali smelter.

As per the plan, EGA will buy the power generated by the new combined cycle power plant for 25 years from a joint venture company to be formed by Dubal and Mubadala.

Dubal CEO Abdulnasser Bin Kalban said: “This is a significant project for Dubal Holding as we continue to broaden our industrial footprint, working with Mubadala to further develop businesses in power generation.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Siemens to bring this technology to the UAE for the first time, constructing a regional benchmark for energy efficiency in local manufacturing.”