Chinese solar module supplier Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System has been selected to supply solar modules for 9MW solar plant in Australia.

Located 95km west of Moree, New South Wales, the plant developed by the Kanowna Solar PL is expected to utilize 27,500 units of 325W Seraphim MX Modules with integrated cell string-level Maxim optimizers. Construction will start on the plant in early next year.

It is reported that the smart module produced by Seraphim can enable up to 1.5x more modules per string, thanks to its voltage-limiting feature, which will significantly reduce costs and make it more suitable for large power plants and commercial projects. Meanwhile, compared with the traditional module, the smart module can minimize DC system mismatch losses and long-term degradation rates to enhance production output by up to 5%.

Seraphim president Polaris Li said: “We are delighted to cooperate with Kanowna on this unprecedented smart solar project. It’s a milestone of huge importance to both companies, and also for the entire Australian solar market.”

Kanowna Solar general manager Emma Mailler said: “We are very pleased to be working with Seraphim on this ground-breaking project. Our engineering team spent several months carefully studying the benefits of these optimizers.

“The Maxim optimizer used by Seraphim is ideal for utility-scale solar due to its extremely cost-effective design coupled with intra-module sub-string level optimization.”

Source: Company Press Release