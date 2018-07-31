Senvion has secured an order from PROKON Regenerative Energien (Prokon) for the supply of turbines for wind projects in Germany, totalling 130MW.

As part of the deal, Senvion will supply its 4.2M140 prototype and the installation is expected to take place later this year.

It will supply turbines for another 14MW project that was selected in Germany in the latest auction under a separate order.

Senvion will also supply 27 turbines for Prokon’s seven other projects. As per the contract, Senvion will handle the delivery, installation and commissioning of the turbines.

The contract will include delivery of 4.2MW, 3.2MW and 3.6MW turbines with hub heights ranging between 110m and 165m, to accommodate for different site conditions. Out of the turbines being supplied, the 4.2M140 is a prototype and it will be installed this year.

Senvion executive director and chief sales officer David Hardy said: “We would like to thank Prokon for their trust in Senvion and their innovative approach to adopting new technology. We are very excited to partner with them on this firm agreement for the 4.2M140 prototype, which will be installed later this year.

“The market demand for our latest turbine platform is very high due to its low levelized cost of energy. We expect a further rise of the interest with the start of the construction of the prototype.”

Senvion stated that its 4.2M140 can ensure competitive operation of wind turbines at places with low and medium wind speeds because of low Levelized Cost of Energy (LCoE). This can result in significantly increased efficiency of the new turbines.

The German wind turbine-maker plans not only to expand its global reach, but also to further increase the present installed capacity of 5.8GW in Germany.

Prokon executive board member Heiko Wuttke said: “By entering the 4 MW class at certain locations, we expect increased competitiveness of our projects in the coming calls for tenders of the EEG. With Senvion we can implement this technological leap already this year.”