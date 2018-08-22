German wind turbine manufacturer Senvion has signed a conditional contract to supply turbines for a 275MW wind project, with Taaleri Energia.

Senvion will supply the turbines for TG East Wind Project, a project which will be co-developed by Taaleri Energia and NorthRenew, a renewable energy development firm.

For this project, Senvion will supply 58 of its 4.2M140 turbines with a hub height of 110m and ten of its 3.2M114 turbines at 93m hub height. The wind farm’s commercial operations are expected to begin in 2020. The agreement also includes 25 year full service operations and maintenance.

Senvion North America CEO Lance Marram said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Taaleri and NorthRenew for the TG East Wind Project.

“Our 4.2M140 turbine maximizes yield and creates long-term business case certainty for our customers’ investments and our 25 year full service operations and maintenance contract is a testament to this.”

The wind farm will be located in Knox County, Texas and it is expected to generate more than 1 million MWh of renewable electricity per year. The wind project is expected to benefit from federal production tax credit (PTC) at the 100% level.

Senvion stated that its 4.2M140 turbine can maximize yield and can create long-term business case certainty for the customers’ investments.

Taaleri Energia North America president Don Curry said: “The TG East Wind Project represents the expansion of Taaleri’s global footprint into the North American marketplace as a leading sponsor, and it is a great addition to our portfolio.

“The project has very favorable attributes, and offers a superb opportunity to advance towards commercial operations alongside our partners, Senvion and NorthRenew.”

A few days ago, Senvion secured an order to supply turbines for 250MW wind project in India. The order was placed by special purpose vehicle (SPV) of Continuum Wind Energy.

As per the contract, Senvion will supply 108 of its 2.3M130 turbines for the Bhuj wind project in the Gujarat state. The project scope includes a 20-year comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M) contract.