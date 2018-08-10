German wind turbine manufacturer Senvion has secured a service order from Vattenfall for its 122MW Princess Alexia Wind Farm located at Zeewolde, in the Flevoland Province of the Netherlands.

The wind farm consists of 36 of Senvion’s 3.4M104 turbines. This wind farm was formerly known as the Zuidlob wind farm. It is owned by Vattenfall’s subsidiary Nuon and is considered to be one of the biggest onshore wind farms in the country.

It was commissioned back in September, 2013 and it generates enough power to be supplied to over 88,000 households annually. Construction of the wind farm began at the end of 2011 and the entire project was completed by Senvion in 17 months.

Senvion has signed a four year service contract and its team will join Vattenfall’s and Nuon’s team of turbine engineers for the service fulfillment.

Senvion Europe North managing director Knud Rissel said: “We are delighted to be working with Vattenfall and Nuon at the Princess Alexia, one of Europe’s largest onshore wind farms. Our service teams will be working hard to ensure our turbines work to maximum efficiency, producing the highest yields possible.”

Recently, Senvion signed a conditional contract with GPG and Grupo Ibereólica Renovables to supply wind turbines with a total capacity of 204.7MW for a wind farm in Chile. The The Cabo Leones II project is located in the Atacama region and is considered to be the company’s largest project in Chile.

As part of this contract, Senvion will supply 89 of its 2.3M130 turbines and will provide a long-term full scope service agreement for all the turbines.

Turbine installation at the wind farm is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2020 and is planned for completion before the end of the same year.

According to Senvion, the 2.3M130 turbine is its latest variant and it has been designed to work in low wind sites. With this order the company aims to further penetrate the Chilean market.