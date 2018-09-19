Senvion has secured a long-term service contract extension for the 131MW Mt Mercer Wind Farm in Australia.

Under a 15-year extension to the service contract with Meridian Energy Australia, Senvion will continue to offer maintenance services to the wind farm through to 2035.

To execute the maintenance contract, the company has an established local service centre, which generated employment opportunities for local people.

Senvion Australia service head Jason Beer said: “Around Australia, our service teams work around the clock to ensure that the wind farms we maintain are in peak condition in order to maximise generation for our customers.

“The extended service contract with Meridian Energy is great news for our business, and a strong endorsement of the performance of our local team. We are very proud to extend our working relationship with Meridian.”

Located at Mount Mercer nearly 30km south of Ballarat in Western Victoria, the Mt Mercer Wind Farm consists of 64 Senvion MM92 wind turbines.

Overall, the German wind turbine manufacturer Senvion has installed more than 470MW of wind energy generation in Australia

Meridian Energy Australia CEO Ed McManus said: “Safety and excellence are key success factors for our renewable energy assets in Australia. Senvion’s professional and established service team has done a great job at the Mt Mercer Wind Farm and we are pleased to continue working with them.”

In March, Senvion received a Notice to Proceed for the first stage of the 429MW Murra Warra wind farm near Horsham in Western Victoria.

The first stage of the wind farm will feature 61 of Senvion’s 3.7M144 turbines with a total generating capacity of 226MW. Stage 2 of the wind project will comprise an additional 55 turbines.

The Murra Warra project, which will be constructed on farmland north of Horsham, is expected to generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of up to 250,000 Victorian households and save over 1.3 million tonnes of greenhouse gasses per year.