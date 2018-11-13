Senex Energy said that construction has started for the onshore Roma North gas project in Queensland, Australia following the award of a contract to Wasco (Australia).

The construction contract to Wasco follows last month’s final investment decision taken by Senex Energy for the Roma North gas project, which is also known as the Western Surat gas project.

The Roma North gas project will enable delivery of natural gas from an area of around 840kms of the company’s permits located north of Roma.

Currently, civil works are being carried out at the onshore gas field with Wasco starting early works for construction of a gas processing facility, which will initially have a capacity of 16 TJ/day. According to Senex Energy, the modular facility will be capable of being expanded quickly to 24 TJ/day.

The gas processing facility is expected to be commissioned during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Under its contract, Wasco will also build a 6km long transportation pipeline to infrastructure to be operated by GLNG along with a metering station.

Senex Energy managing director and CEO Ian Davies said: “This contract and early works are further milestones in the development of our gas business in the Surat Basin, following the successful financial close of our $150 million senior debt facility, the announcement of Final Investment Decisions and entry into the infrastructure services agreement with Jemena for Project Atlas.

“Roma North, together with Project Atlas, is setting the roadmap for development of our long-life natural gas assets and creating the foundation for a step-change in production and cash flow over the near term.”

For the Roma North gas project, Senex Energy will be initially focusing on development of the Glenora and Eos blocks and also the appraisal of the Mimas and Tethys blocks. The Roma North gas project aims to draw a minimum initial production of close to one mmboe per annum.

Along with Roma North, Senex Energy also reached a final investment decision on the Atlas natural gas development, which will see drilling of maintenance wells, construction of a gas and water gathering network along with a 60km pipeline to be linked to the Wallumbilla Hub and other infrastructure.