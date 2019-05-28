Senex said that commissioning of the plant marks the final stage before start-up and steady-state operations

Australia-based energy company Senex Energy has completed the civil works and started commissioning of the Roma North natural gas processing facility in the western Surat Basin.

Senex said that commissioning of the plant marks the final stage before start-up and steady-state operations and involves rigorous safety and quality checks.

The newly constructed facility features four gas compressors, with ~6 PJ/year (16 TJ/day) of initial gas processing capacity, a dehydration unit to remove water from the gas and a 5.6km pipeline connection to the Comet Ridge to Wallumbilla Pipeline.

The company said that the initial capacity can easily be expanded from ~6 PJ/year (16 TJ/day) to ~9 PJ/year (24 TJ/day) at low cost, using modular design that allows a further doubling of capacity up to ~18 PJ/year (48 TJ/day).

Senex Energy Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said: “Senex is the first independent Queensland natural gas company in recent years to start commissioning a greenfield processing facility. This outcome is testament to Senex’s considerable operational capabilities, which are setting us up for further growth as we begin the next phase of drilling this month and plan future appraisal activity.

“The Roma North facility can rapidly be expanded at low cost, allowing maximum recovery of gas reserves from Roma North and the wider Western Surat area.”

Senex said that it has completed the construction as per the schedule and budget, and is set to deliver processed sales gas to GLNG by the middle of the year.

Wasco (Australia) is the construction contract for the facility

In 2018, the company awarded a construction contract to build a gas processing facility and an associated pipeline to Wasco. Construction works at Roma North natural gas development were started in November last year.

Senex announced an investment of more than $200m in construction of its foundation gas developments Roma North and Project Atlas, a dedicated domestic gas tenure about 20km south-west of Wandoan.

The developments includes the construction of an initial 110 wells, two gas processing plants and associated pipelines and facilities.