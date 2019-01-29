SENER will be involved in a large floating offshore wind farm that COBRA is building 15 km offshore from the Scottish coast of Aberdeen.

SENER’s work will range from supervising the manufacture of the floating platforms to analyzing the technical feasibility of assembling the wind turbines, as well as providing technical assistance in monitoring the plant.

SENER’s Renewables Director, Miguel Domingo, stated that “the purpose of this collaboration between COBRA and SENER is to liaise in reducing costs for future floating wind farms, as we consider this option to be the most appropriate for any location with adequate wind and where depth impedes a conventional foundation”.

With a 50 MW rated capacity and fitted with a 2 MW turbine and five other 9.525 MW turbines, the project is expected to be operational by 2020, making it the largest floating offshore wind farm in the world.

