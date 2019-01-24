A consortium led by Spanish engineering company SENER has secured a turnkey contract to build an ethylene storage and regasification terminal in France.

SENER has received the contract from the French chemical company Kem One, owner of the future facility.

The ethylene storage and regasification terminal will be located in Fos-sur-Mer, region of Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur, France.

Under the contract, SENER will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for the foundations of the complex, the piping, structural, insulation, electrical and control systems, the concrete tank to store up to 30,000 m3 of ethylene, and for the main ethylene unloading and regasification equipment.

The company will also handle the connection to the existing Kem One terminal.

SENER, in a statement, said: “This ethylene terminal sets a new benchmark that allows SENER to solidify its standing as a European leader in projects to regasify and store cryogenic products, alongside notable work like the EPC done for the regasification plants in Dunkirk (France) and Gate terminal (Netherlands), the addition of a third tank at the regasification plant in Ciérvana (Vizcaya, Spain), and the regasification plant in Sagunto (Valencia, Spain).”

The company will complete the project in consortium with the French engineering company Tissot.

The storage and regasification terminal project will be completed by 2021.

Upon commissioning, the terminal will provide Kem One with a stable supply of ethylene, which it requires to produce its PVC materials.

In September 2018, SENER had won a contract from European tug and barge owner Rimorchiatori Riuniti Panfido related to the construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) SBBT unit.

Under its contract, SENER will offer basic engineering and technical assistance for the LNG unit’s construction.

The new LNG SBBT unit, which is co-financed by the European Union through the Poseidon MED II program, will operate in Italy and the Adriatic.

In Oil & Gas space, SENER’s portfolio of references includes natural gas treatment plants, process and petrochemical plants, gas pipelines, natural gas compressor stations, fuel storage terminals, and underground gas storage systems.