Sempra Energy has been issued the final environmental impact statement (FEIS) from the US federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) for its Port Arthur LNG natural gas liquefaction-export project (Port Arthur LNG Project) in southeast Texas.

Along with the Port Arthur LNG Project, the FERC has also given an FEIS to two connector pipeline projects to be built by the company in the states of Texas and Louisiana that will supply natural gas to the new export facility.

The two pipeline projects, called the Texas Connector Project and Louisiana Connector Project, are proposed to be constructed by Port Arthur Pipeline, a subsidiary of Sempra.

The FEIS issued to the LNG export project is the one final step before getting the environmental approval from the FERC.

Sempra North American infrastructure group president and CEO Carlos Ruiz Sacristán said: “Today’s positive review of our Port Arthur liquefaction-export project and new pipeline projects by the FERC represents a significant step forward as we remain focused on becoming North America’s premier infrastructure company.

“We appreciate the support we’ve received from regulators and the supporters in Texas and Louisiana. We look forward to delivering a world-class project that will create jobs and support the local economy for decades to come.”

The Port Arthur LNG Project, to be built in Jefferson County, will feature two liquefaction trains, each having a capacity of 6.73 million tons per annum of LNG for export along with three LNG storage tanks – each of 160,000m3 capacity and other infrastructure.

The two new pipeline systems that will support the project will span a total area of 265.5km, covering Jefferson and Orange Counties in Texas and Cameron, Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Evangeline, and St. Landry Parishes, all located in Louisiana.

Last month, Port Arthur LNG, the holding company of the project, signed a 20-year sale-and-purchase agreement with Polish Oil & Gas for the supply of LNG. The agreement will be subject to certain conditions such as a final investment decision taken on the project by Port Arthur LNG.

In June 2018, Bechtel was selected as the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPC) contractor for the LNG export project.