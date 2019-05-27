The semi-submersible crane vessel is designed for the setup and decommissioning of offshore oil and gas facilities

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine has completed what it claims to be the world’s biggest and strongest semi-submersible crane vessel, named SSCV Sleipnir, for Dutch firm Heerema Marine Contractors.

Designed for the setup and decommissioning of offshore oil and gas facilities, the SSCV Sleipnir vessel features a pair of revolving cranes with lifting capacity of 10,000 metric tonnes each and reinforced deck area of 220m by 102m, making it the largest crane vessel to be built, Sembcorp said.

The firm said in a statement: “The world’s biggest semi-submersible crane vessel (SSCV) is set to blaze a trail when it enters into service in the coming months, armed with the strongest pair of revolving cranes for offshore oil, gas and renewable energy installation and decommissioning jobs.”

The vessel, which is set to undergo sea trials, is scheduled for delivery to Heerema soon afterwards.

Capable of accommodating 400 persons, the Sleipnir vessel can be deployed globally for installing and removing jackets, topsides, deep-water foundations, moorings and other offshore structures.

SSCV Sleipnir is powered by dual-fuel engines

In addition to reducing offshore assembly work and increase operational efficiency, the new-generation vessel has dual-fuel engines running on Marine Gas Oil (MGO) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). It also retains the flexibility and robustness of traditional installation methodologies.

The firm said that the vessel, coupled with an IMO- and US Coast Guard-approved ballast water management system, will operate sustainably across all environmental jurisdictions.

Heerema will use the vessel in various offshore energy developments as part of contracts awarded earlier.

The contracts include Leviathan topsides installation in the Mediterranean Sea; Tyra jackets and topsides installation and removal in the Danish North Sea; Brae B jackets and topsides removal in the UK North Sea; as well as transportation and installation of the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) Alpha HVAC platform in the North Sea, off the Dutch coast.

Heerema Marine Contractors chairman of the board at Pieter Heerema said: “Sleipnir’s innovative capabilities will place Heerema even firmer at the forefront of developments in the offshore oil, gas and wind energy industry for both installations and decommissioning.”