Swedish clean-tech company SEKAB E-Technology has been selected to supply technology for Nordfuel’s biorefinery in Finland.

In 2021, the biorefinery Nordfuel is planned to open in Northern Finland. The facility will produce bioethanol and biofuel from soft wood residues, an investment worth EURO 150 million. Swedish clean-tech company SEKAB E-Technology will provide the technology.

“To successfully tackle climate change, Europe will need all available bioethanol. Softwood residues are amongst the most climate-friendly raw materials available, and using them for ethanol production is made possible through our technology Celluapp,” says Marlene Mörtsell, Celluapp Technology Manager at SEKAB E-Technology.

Since March this year, SEKAB is demonstrating the Celluapp technology and the specific forest residue that will be used when the company, Kanteleen Voima, will start up Nordfuel in 2021 in Finnish town Haapavesi. Nordfuel will be a full-scale biorefinery, producing bioethanol and biogas for the transport sector, lignin to fuel the power plant in Haapavesi, as well as manure.

The investment totals at EURO 150 million, and when up and running, Nordfuel will be the biggest biogas production facility in the Nordic region.

”For us, there was never any doubt about who would become our technology provider for this project. The Celluapp technology is world-leading, and SEKAB has extensive experience in producing bioethanol from softwood residue,” says Teija Mäyrä, Head of Technology at Kanteleen Voima.

SEKAB’s technology platform Celluapp makes it possible to extract cellulose sugars and lignin from forest or agricultural residues, processing them into for instance biofuels or renewable chemical products. The technology can be used in new biorefineries, or to develop existing facilities.

Source: Company Press Release