The tenders introduced by SECI last year have secured just 600MW's worth of bids amid declining wind capacity additions across India

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) last year released tenders for 1.225GW comprising 200MW in Karnataka, 750MW in Andhra Pradesh and 275MW in Uttar Pradesh.

The global response to the tenders since that time has been underwhelming, however, with just 600MW’s worth of bids being attracted since January 2018, highlighting the price sensitivity of developers, according to GlobalData’s Harminder Singh.

The market intelligence firm’s director of power said: “The tender has seen bids from only four players, for a total of 600 MW of capacity, which is half of the total capacity on offer.

“The maximum tariff payable to each wind project developer was fixed at INR 2.83/kWh for the entire term of 25 years.

“This is very slightly lower than INR 2.85/kWh fixed in the previous auction, Tranche VI, which was oversubscribed significantly with 2,325MW of bids submitted for allocation of 1,200MW capacity.

“The lowest tariff witnessed in this auction was INR 2.82. The significant difference in the responses to two tenders within a period of two months shows the high price sensitivity of wind project developers.”

The SECI tenders

In Andhra Pradesh, the 750MW solar projects will be distributed across three 250MW projects at the Kadapa Solar Park, located near the Galiveedu Mandal of the Kadapa District.