SeaPlanner has received a contract from Knoll Offshore Wind Farm to provide its Marine Management System, SeaPlanner, and SeaHub communications solutions.

Seaplanner said that Knoll Offshore Wind Farm has awarded this contract to support the construction of 857MW Triton Knoll offshore wind farm.

The SeaPlanner Marine Management System to be deployed by the company is expected to be used by the construction project team to coordinate all personnel and marine logistics for the 145km2 site located off the UK Lincolnshire coast.

SeaPlanner is providing its SeaHub communications and tracking products to provide reliable communications for the site, which is located 33km away from shore.

The SeaHub solutions would provide radio and AIS capabilities to support the marine coordination throughout offshore construction and the provided SeaHub units will be remotely monitored using the SeaPlanner software.

SeaPlanner Marine Management System is expected to provide personnel and contractor inductions, personnel management certification, along with personnel, vessel, and asset tracking, work permit management and weather forecasting.

Steve Pears said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the UK offshore wind industry with support on the Triton Knoll project.”

Triton Knoll offshore wind farm project will be coordinated from a new base which is being developed in Grimsby. Construction on the wind farm is expected to start in early 2020 and first power is expected in 2021.

Triton Knoll and innogy project director Julian Garnsey said: “We’re very pleased to be bringing another UK based company onboard to support Triton Knoll, and look forward to working closely with SeaPlanner to coordinate the wind farm construction safely and efficiently from our planned base in Grimsby.”

Recently, cable systems manufacturer Tekmar Energy has won an order from Royal Boskalis Westminster (Boskalis) to supply its TekLink Cable Protection System (CPS) for innogy’s Triton Knoll offshore wind farm.

Powered by 90 turbines, the offshore wind farm will generate about 860MW of renewable energy, capable of powering more than 800,000 UK homes, when completed.