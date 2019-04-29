ScottishPower Renewables has announced plans to repower the 15MW Barnesmore wind farm in Ireland, which has been operating for more than 22 years.

As per it plans, ScottishPower Renewables will repower the 25 turbines in the Barnesmore wind farm located in north of Donegal Town, Co. Donegal. If approved, the repowering will quadruple the power generating capacity of the wind farm to 60MW, powered by fewer, larger and more efficient turbines.

ScottishPower Renewables plans to conduct several public information days to showcase the plans to the local community. Alongside public feedback, the company will also carry out detailed environmental and technical surveys, before the plan is submitted for consent with the local authority later this year.

ScottishPower Renewables CEO Lindsay McQuade said: “As one of the first wind farms in Ireland, Barnesmore has made a pioneering contribution to the country’s renewable energy targets and low carbon objectives.

“Onshore wind is the cheapest source of renewable energy and by repowering the existing windfarm, we can substantially increase its generating capacity and output, delivering even more clean green energy to homes and businesses while supporting the Irish Government’s 70% target for renewable electricity by 2030.”

In February, the company stated that it plans to invest £2bn in clean energy in the UK this year. The plan follows the commitment, the company made last year to transition towards 100% renewable energy after selling its thermal generation business.

ScottishPower also announced that between last year and 2022, it is expected to spend up to £6bn in the UK with 40% on new renewable energy generation, 42% on smarter enhanced networks and 15% on new services and products for customers.

Earlier this month, the company announced the demolition of Longannet coal-fired power station in Scotland. The plant was closed down in 2016, as part of the company’s commitment towards decarbonising the economy. More than 28,000 tonnes of material has been removed from the site so far, with 98.5% of it being recovered/ recycled.