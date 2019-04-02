The Kami LP has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Schneider Electric to lease or purchase equipment for the Kami iron ore project, located in western Labrador, Canada.

Under the agreement, The Kami LP is expected to leverage Schneider Electric’s sustainable solutions to optimize energy usage and operating costs for mining and processing operations of the Kami iron ore project.

Schneider Electric’s proposed solutions for the Kami project are aimed at creating a safe and digitally integrated mine by implementing its EcoStruxure systems at every level.

The company will provide the connected IIoT solutions, like Plant Process Performance, Power, and Maintenance Advisor systems, to assist in achieving a safe, efficient, and reliable operation through ongoing process monitoring and proactive system troubleshooting.

EcoStruxure is the company’s open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform, that is claimed to deliver enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity.

The company claims that EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at every level.

Alderon president and CEO Tayfun Eldem said: “We have chosen Schneider Electric because of their vast array of product and service offerings in power and energy management, process control and mine digitization.

“With this partnership, The Kami LP could reduce capital spending and equipment cost targets from its September 2018 updated feasibility study, tap into a broader range of ECAs, and accelerate the project schedule.”

Located within Canada’s premier iron ore district, the Labrador Trough, the Kami iron ore project is owned 75% by Alderon and 25% by HBIS Group through The Kami LP. The product produced by the Kami mine will be shipped through a newly commissioned multi-user, deep-water berth near the Port of Sept-Îles in Québec.

Schneider Electric vice president and North America mining, minerals and metals segment leader David Willick said: “We are pleased to be a part of The Kami Project and look forward to helping Alderon create an advanced, efficient and fully digital mine using our IoT-based EcoStruxure architecture.”