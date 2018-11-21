Sapura Energy has bagged multiple contracts worth around RM1.75bn ($420m) in the Gulf of Mexico and offshore Malaysia.

One of the contracts awarded to Sapura Energy is from Hokchi Energy pertaining to the Hokchi Field Development in the Gulf of Mexico.

The contract has been awarded to the Malaysian oil and gas services company’s Mexican subsidiary to carry out offshore engineering, procurement, transportation, installation and pre-commissioning and commissioning (EPCIC) works.

The scope of the contract will cover fabrication and installation of a central wellhead platform and a satellite platform that will be linked to an onshore processing facility called Hokchi Paraiso.

Hokchi Energy, which is a subsidiary of Pan American Energy, secured an approval in May 2018 from Mexico’s National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) to move ahead with the $ 2.5bn development plan for the Hokchi field.

Also in the Gulf of Mexico, the Malaysian firm won a contract from ENI Mexico to deliver engineering, transport, construction, installation and pre-commissioning of sealine and onshore pipeline for the Offshore Block Area 1 project.

Under its contract, Sapura Energy will also be responsible for fibre optic cabling, and transportation and installation of the Mizton wellhead platform at water depths of nearly 40m.

In Malaysia, the company secured a five-year contract for providing underwater services awarded for the Petroleum Arrangement Contractors (PAC). The contract won by its subsidiary Sapura Subsea Services will also include inspection, maintenance and repair works to support PACs’ underwater facilities located off the East Coast.

Sapura Energy, in a statement, said: “In line with the company’s pursuit for growth and strategy to capitalise on the industry upturn, the new contract wins reflect Sapura Energy’s continued successes in deepening its penetration into existing core markets and expanding into new markets.

“The company has established a global infrastructure that would enable it to manage and execute work around the world.”

Earlier this month, Sapura Energy made a deal worth up to $975m to sell 50% of its exploration and production (E&P) business Sapura Upstream to Austria-based OMV Aktiengesellschaft.