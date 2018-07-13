Samuel, Son & Co has acquired Sierra Aluminum, a provider of aluminum extrusions and related products and services to customers in a number of end markets, including construction and transportation.

The acquisition is an important strategic step that moves Samuel’s Manufacturing Division into a new and growing market segment.

“Aluminum extrusions are a high-growth industry, making this an exciting opportunity for Samuel,” stated Rod Crawford, President of Samuel Manufacturing. “Sierra Aluminum has a great reputation for its technical capabilities, and its commitment to quality and customer service. The Sierra team is an ideal fit with our commitment to providing our customers with industry leading innovation and service. We’re very pleased to welcome them into the Samuel family of companies.”

Sachin Shivaram has been named President, Sierra Aluminum Group following Ed Harris’s decision to retire from the Company. Mr. Shivaram joined Samuel in 2016, as President, Pressure Vessel Group and added accountability for Samuel’s Service Center in the Great Lakes Region.

“The Sierra team can be proud of the strong company they have built, and the very close customer relationships they have established,” said Mr. Shivaram. “Samuel is committed to building on Sierra’s successes by continuing our commitment to customer service and investing in growth opportunities.”

Source: Company Press Release