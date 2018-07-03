Saipem has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with California Ethanol & Power, for the development of plant for the production of ethanol fuels, electricity from renewable sources, biomethane and other secondary products derived from sugar cane cultivated on site.

The plant will be located in the south of California, in the territory of the Imperial County, which is destined to become one of the main international hubs for the development of “energies from renewable sources”.

The commencement of activities is subject to the finalisation of financial agreements, following which the contract will be signed. The contract will see Saipem entrusted with the design and construction of the non-electrical part of the entire project and related services, while the electrical part will be assigned to General Electric.

Source: Company Press Release