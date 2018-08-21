Saipem has bagged subsea flowlines umbilicals and risers (SURF) contracts from Esso Exploration and Production Guyana (EEPGL), an affiliate of ExxonMobil, for the Liza phase 2 development offshore Guyana.

Under the contracts, the Italian oil and gas industry contractor will be responsible for detailed engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of the risers, flowlines, and associated structures and jumpers.

Saipem will transport and install umbilicals, manifolds, and associated foundations for the production, and water and gas injection systems as well for the Liza phase 2 project.

The contract will be subject to project sanction from the Liza development joint venture and an authorization to move ahead with the second phase. EEPGL is the operator of the Liza field with a stake of 45% and is partnered by Hess Guyana Exploration (30%) and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana (25%).

Saipem CEO Stefano Cao said: “For Saipem this award is significant and strategic, and consistently supports our aim to consolidate our leading position in the offshore Subsea Flowlines Umbilicals and Risers (SURF) market. It also consolidates our relations with an important client such as ExxonMobil and allows us to contribute safely to the development of Guyana’s significant hydrocarbon resources.

“Finally, this project is expected to involve the recently acquired vessel Constellation which, together with the FDS2, will ensure an offshore execution campaign to achieve first oil by 2022”.

Last year, Saipem was awarded an EPCI contract for the SURF package for Liza Phase 1.

The Liza field is located in the Stabroek Block, about 200km off the shores of Guyana and is contained in water depth up to 1,850m.

The second phase of the Liza development will have a larger number of wells and associated subsea equipment compared to phase 1 and is estimated to produce 220,000BOPD.

In another development, Saipem said that its subsidiary Boscongo won a new offshore E&C contract in Congo for an MMO (Maintenance, Modifications & Operations) project related to Centrale Electrique du Congo.

The Italian contractor revealed that the overall value of the Liza phase 2 and Congo contracts is around $700m.