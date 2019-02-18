Rowan Companies plc (NYSE: RDC) ("Rowan" or "The Company") today announced that it has received clearance from the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority for its pending combination with Ensco plc.

As disclosed on January 29, 2019, Rowan and Ensco have amended the Transaction Agreement the companies entered into on October 7, 2018. Under the amended agreement, upon closing Rowan shareholders will receive 2.750 shares of Ensco for each share of Rowan they own. All other terms and conditions of the agreement remain the same.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to satisfaction or waiver of certain other conditions, including approval by the shareholders of both Rowan and Ensco along with other regulatory and court approvals.

Rowan’s Court and General Meetings to approve resolutions relating to the transaction with Ensco will occur on February 21, 2019.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to the Company.

Source: Company Press Release