Energy Transfer is on the verge of completing the $4.2bn Rover gas pipeline project in the US following an approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to begin transportation of natural gas service on the final laterals.

The midstream company said that the approval has enabled it to place the Sherwood Lateral, the CGT Lateral and the related compression and metering facilities of the Rover gas pipeline into service in West Virginia.

The final approval received from the FERC enables the pipeline to add an additional receipt point and delivery point for natural gas production in the US state, said Energy Transfer.

In August 2018, FERC approved a request to place the Burgettstown and Majorsville supply laterals of the Rover gas pipeline into service. At that time, the regulatory body also gave its permission for the commissioning of the associated compressor and metering stations of the Burgettstown and Majorsville spreads of the interstate natural gas pipeline system.

The Rover gas pipeline, which had started operations in August 2017, has a capacity to deliver up to 3.25 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas procured from the Marcellus and Utica Shale areas.

The natural gas from the two shale plays is supplied through the 1,146km long pipeline to five delivery stations in the US markets and also to the Union Gas Dawn Storage Hub in Ontario, Canada.

After entering into full operation, the Rover gas pipeline will deliver gas from processing plants in West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio to pipeline interconnects in West Virginia and Eastern Ohio. The pipeline will also transport the natural gas to the Midwest Hub near Defiance, Ohio, where up to 68% of the commodity will be supplied for distribution to markets across the US.

The remaining 32% of the natural gas will be delivered to markets across Michigan via an interconnect located near Livingston County with the existing Vector Pipeline.

The natural gas from the Rover gas pipeline that is not delivered to Michigan markets will also be supplied through the Vector pipeline on to the Dawn Hub in Ontario.

Last month, Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) and Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) completed their merger following which the combined company took the name Energy Transfer.