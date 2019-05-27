Rosneft has launched the information system Digital Field into trial operation based on the Bashneft's Ilishevskoye field.

Russian firm Rosneft has commenced testing of the information system Digital Field project on the Ilishevskoye field located in the Ilishevsky District of the Republic of Bashkortostan.

Implemented based on the Bashneft Ilishevskoye field, the digital field project covers all basic processes of oil production and logistics.

Commissioned in 1996, the Ilishevskoye field has produced over 10.8 million tonnes of oil throughout its life.

Rosneft said that the implementation of digital technologies on the Ilishevskoye field will allow it to achieve increased production and a significant economic effect.

The firm said in a statement: “The quantity of remotely-controlled objects will increase almost by 60 percent, the energy efficiency of processes of production will increase by 5 percent, and logistic costs will decrease by 5 percent.”

The project is a part of Rosneft’s 2022 strategy

As a result of scaling of technologies within Bashneft, the firm expects to receive about 1 million tons of additional oil due to optimization of production.

Rosneft board chairman of Bashneft, Andrei Shishkin said: “We have received very optimistic results, which indicate that the introduction of digital technologies is one of the priorities for the industry development. We are creating an integrated chain of a new type, which includes a “digital field”, “digital plant”, and “digital gas station”.

“With regard to producing assets, in the near future, the lack of digital solutions will be a major shortcoming in competitive practices. Fields will not be able to work effectively without coordination. And such coordination is provided by the Centre for Integrated Operations, the brain of a digital enterprise.”

The project, which is managed by the Centre for Integrated Operations in Dyurtyuli, is a part of Rosneft’s 2022 Strategy, which aims for transmission to a brand new level of business management, improved sustainability, production efficiency, and loss reduction.

The firm has digitalised all the key production facilities at the field, such as the artificial well stock, pipeline transport, oil treatment system, and power facilities.