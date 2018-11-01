Roscan Gold, a a Canadian gold exploration company, has signed a contract with Geodrill to begin drilling at its 100%-owned Kandiole gold project in West Mali.

A 3,500 metre Air Core (“AC”) drilling program has been designed to test the numerous, high-quality, gold geochemical anomalies previously identified. The program is expected to be completed prior to December 31, 2018.

AC DRILLING PROGRAM

The AC drilling program will include holes of maximum depths of 50 meters and a dip angle of no less than 50 degrees.

At present, drilling access roads are being completed and detailed information on drilling targets will be provided to the market in a future news release prior to the beginning of the program. A map identifying targets and illustrating the drill plan will also be disseminated.

It is expected that in early 2019, a follow up program of Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling will be initiated in areas with the most significant AC results.

GEOCHEMICAL SAMPLING PROGRAM

In addition, a crew of 25 personnel, including three senior geologists, are at the site and presently working. The exploration camp has been set up to support the field crews and equipped to manage all of the data being collected.

Three sampling crews are active in the field with soil and termite sampling.

The sampling program has been designed to cover all of the high priority targets and other areas of interest and will result in approximately 75% of the permits covered. It is expected that this sampling program will identify further drilling targets.

Roscan president and CEO Greg Isenor said: “We were encouraged by the amount and strength of the previously announced Au-in-soil and termite mound anomalies that were identified in an area of existing gold mines and are excited to begin this initial drill program.

“We plan to release the first tranche of drill results in early to mid December, along with future plans of the next phase of RC drilling. We are confident in the bright future of Roscan and see this initial drilling program as the first step to building value for Roscan shareholders.”

