Russian state nuclear company Rosatom has signed deals to build four nuclear power units in China.

As per the two agreements, signed with China National Nuclear Power (CNNC), Rosatom will build four Gen 3+ VVER-1200 units for the Xudabao and Tianwan nuclear plants.

The firm will build two nuclear units at the greenfield site of Xudabao as well as two units at Tianwan (units 7 and 8).

Jiangsu Nuclear Power Corporation (JNPC), in cooperation with Russia’s Atomstroyexport which is a part of the ASE Group, is responsible for the construction of Tianwan nuclear power plant.

As per the deals, Rosatom will also be responsible for the supply all other necessary equipment to the nuclear island.

The two deals were among four deals signed by Rosatom during a ceremony held in Beijing, China attended by Russia and China presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping respectively.

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said: “I note that over the course of longstanding cooperation with our reliable partners – China’s Atomic Energy Authority, the National Energy Administration, and the CNNC corporation – we have created an unprecedented level of trust.

“Therefore, we developed a framework for joint design and construction at the Tianwan site by both Russian and Chinese specialists.

“We continue to jointly build the most modern Gen 3+ units in China. Moreover, today we agreed to start the construction of VVER-1200 power units at a greenfield site. We have great plans to cooperate in the nuclear sphere, not only with regard to high-power nuclear power plants.”

The third deal involves supply of equipment, fuel, and services for the CNNC-developed CFR-600 fast reactor pilot project.

Additionally, the fourth package envisages the supply of radionuclide heat units (UHR) used as parts of radioisotope thermoelectric generators to power equipment in China’s space program, for use in lunar exploration in particular.