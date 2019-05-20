A contract for engineering survey to be undertaken at the NPP construction site was signed in Tashkent with a view of further NPP detail design development.

The documents were signed by Otabek Amanov, NPP Construction Director, Uzatom, and Dmitry Ashanin, Deputy Director for Prospective Projects, Atomstroyexport (a company of ROSATOM engineering division).

“This is a key document in the NPP construction project in Uzbekistan, that will allow us to start surveying at the future NPP site,” said O. Amanov.

The contract signing is another step on the way of implementing the large-scale project of the safest cutting-edge NPP with VVER-1200 in Uzbekistan,” in his turn noted D. Ashanin.

The government-to-government agreement on the Russian-design NPP construction was signed on 7 September, 2018, by the leaders of Uzbekistan and Russia. Presidents of Uzbekistan and Russia announced the start of the first NPP construction project in Uzbekistan on 19 October, 2018.

Source: Company Press Release