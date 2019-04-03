In March 2019, Ynfiniti Global Energy Group, based in Madrid, Spain became part of ROBUR Industry Service Group, one of Germanies largest industry service providers.

With the additional expertise and manpower and the ROBUR companies WKA Bladeservice, ROSCH Industrieservice and ROBUR Baltic (formerly known as SSC Baltic Wind), ROBUR now has more than 800 wind industry experts and offers on- and offshore wind turbine services across Europe, Latin America and the US.

“Ynfiniti was a natural fit and perfect addition to our broad Baltic and Northern European offerings providing our clients one-stop-wind-turbine-solutions now also on the Iberian Peninsula, Southern Europe and the Americas. I’m more than happy to have Gianluca Tabarrini (MD Ynfiniti) and his team join ROBUR and ROBUR WIND”, Kyirakos Kosmidis, Managing Director of ROBUR WIND stated.

“ROBUR has offered us the right platform, partnership, spirit and vision to help us grow beyond our existing markets and offerings”, said Gianluca Tabarrini, Managing Director of Ynfiniti. “Kyriakos, Jan-Jörg and Daniel made us feel welcome from the very first meeting and gave us the understanding that we will be joining a group of strong entrepreneurs catering the needs of our clients and focusing on our vision to optimize our clients results in the wind industry across multiple markets” Gianluca Tabarrini, Managing Director of Ynifiniti, added.

Jan-Jörg Müller-Seiler, Managing Partner of ROBUR and CEO of ROBUR Industry Service Group: “ROBUR is all about growing as partners in a group of entrepreneurs for the benefit of our clients. Ynfiniti will help us grow our offering even faster and enable us to deliver high-end service for the wind industry”.

“With their own training centers in Spain, Latin America and North America, Ynfiniti will not only help us train and qualify more people but also permit us to employ our experts all year and give our colleagues new and fascinating challenges across the globe, making ROBUR the perfect group for wind experts” added Kyriakos Kosmidis.

All of Ynfiniti management will continue to be fully responsible and run the business of Ynfiniti. “It’s ROBUR strategy and philosophy to not change the operational management but build on the expertise and success of the existing team. We are looking forward to this partnership and the growth of ROBUR WIND”, summarized Daniel Beringer, Founder and Managing Partner of ROBUR.

