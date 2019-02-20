China-based PV module producer Risen Energy has signed a 323MW PV module supply contract for a project of DTEK Renewables in Ukraine.

Under the contract, Risen Energy will supply all the modules required for the PV Pokrovskaya SPP project. Located in Dnipropetrovsk region in central Ukraine, the solar project is expected to be fully equipped with Risen Energy’s 72-cell 370W high-efficiency PERC monocrystalline modules.

Once completed, the facility is expected to accommodate the electricity needs of more than 200,000 households in Ukraine and help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 400,000 tons annually.

Zelin added: “Based on its vision of creating a better life for mankind through green energy and its strategy of focusing on both quality of and services for products and technologies, Risen Energy plans to continuously drive the transformation of the Ukrainian energy market.

“Meanwhile, the company plans to accelerate construction of the power project through the timely delivery of efficient modules, and, by doing so, enhance its brand influence and accelerate its expansion into the Ukrainian green energy market.”

The government of Ukraine has designed a national energy development plan, aimed at increasing share of renewable energy in final energy consumption to 25 % by 2035, to diversify its energy sources and to strengthen the energy independence.

According to Risen Energy, the project is expected create significant economic and social benefits for the region.

In January, the firm announced that its 40MW photovoltaic power station project in Kazakhstan was formally connected to the grid.

The project facility is located in Gulshat, Aktogay District, Karaganda Region of Kazakhstan. It has been equipped with 325W Poly 1500VDC polycrystalline modules for their ability to ensure the long-term and stable operation of the station

Founded in 1986, Risen Energy is mainly engaged in manufacturing and marketing of grid-connected PV power generation systems, independent PV power supply systems, as well as solar cells and modules.

The company claims to have established a global sales network covering Australia, China, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico and the US.