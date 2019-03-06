Chinese PV module-maker Risen Energy has secured an order from OPDEnergy to supply photovoltaic (PV) modules for the 261MW solar pipeline of projects, to be located in Spain.

Risen Energy stated that the contract exemplifies its growing presence in the Spanish market. The supplied solar modules will be installed at several of the solar projects to be built by OPDEnergy.

The company stated that, for such a large-scale project, there could be several challenges ahead, ranging from on-time delivery, price and quality, to technical requirements among others.

Risen Energy sales vice president Zhao Zelin said: “We have always been a strong believer in the fact that product quality is the key differentiator when it comes to who will come out on top as the photovoltaic industry evolves. Even when the delivery schedule is tight, we will guarantee the high quality of our components and services across the board.”

Risen Energy has surpassed 5GW in global project reserves. The company intends to leverage Spain’s positional advantages in the Latin America market to further develop the South American market.

OPDE CEO Luis Cid said: “The reasons why we chose Risen Energy as our partner for this European project include the firm’s rapid expansion worldwide and sound financial management backed by strong innovation and R&D capabilities.

“We believe Risen Energy’s international experience over the past several years will prove beneficial to our collaboration and, at the same time, lay a solid foundation for future joint efforts.”

In February, Risen Energy signed a 323MW PV module supply contract for a project of DTEK Renewables in Ukraine.

Under the contract, the company will deliver supply all the modules needed for the PV Pokrovskaya SPP project, located in Dnipropetrovsk region in central Ukraine. The solar facility is expected to be fully equipped with Risen Energy’s 72-cell 370W high-efficiency PERC monocrystalline modules.

Once completed, the facility is expected to meet electricity needs of over 200,000 households in Ukraine, apart from offsetting carbon dioxide emissions by 400,000 tons annually.