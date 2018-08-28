Ripasso Energy has delayed the delivery of three hybridized Stirling engines to a solar facility in Italy.

The sustained growth in interest generated by the company’s PWR BLOK 400-F product is cited as the cause.

Last May, Ripasso Energy signed an agreement with Italian company Horizon S.R.L., regarding the delivery of three hybridized Stirling engines and their related systems to a commercial solar facility in Sicily. The original delivery period was set to the first quarter of this year. During the fall of last year, however, Ripasso Energy decided to postpone the delivery to the third quarter of 2018, in order to reallocate resources to the, at the time, recently launched PWR BLOK 400-F. The product – a container-based solution in which the company’s Stirling engines are used to harness energy from residual gas combustion and flare gas, immediately sparked considerable commercial interest and in last December, only three month after its launch, Ripasso Energy signed a sales agreement with the South African ferrochrome producer Afarak Mogale regarding 7 PWR BLOK, totaling 98 Stirling engines, for delivery in next year.

Recently, Ripasso Energy announced that it had been asked to deliver a detailed proposal for the installation of 72 PWR BLOK (1,008 Stirling engines) at two ferrochrome production facilities in South Africa. Given these circumstances, Ripasso Energy has decided to further postpone the delivery of the three hybridized Stirling engines to Sicily. The decision has been made jointly with Horizon S.R.L. and will be in effect until further notice.

Ripasso Energy CEO Gunnar Larsson said: “Last year’s decision to revise the company’s strategy and prioritize the PWR BLOK product was completely correct. During the year, our organization has grown, and we have increased our capability in both the R&D and the production departments. It is our position that these resources should remain focused at the PWR BLOK product.”

Source: Company Press Release