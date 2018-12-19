RES has sold its Bricqueville wind farm in Normandy, France to sustainable infrastructure investors and asset manager NTR.

The four-turbine project was developed and constructed by RES, who will undertake the asset management on the project during operations, tipping the French asset management portfolio over the 600 MW mark.

The acquisition marks the fourth transaction between RES and NTR, with Bricqueville joining NTR’s Renewable Energy Income Fund II portfolio following a first round of fundraising in late October. The 8.8 megawatt (MW) project was commissioned on 13th December and benefits from a 15-year contract with EDF OA.

Bricqueville Wind Farm, powered by four Vestas V100 turbines, will produce approximately 18.5 GWh of green energy each year, or the equivalent of the consumption of nearly 4000 homes and will avoid the annual emissions of more than 9,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere.

RES finance and acquisitions director Sébastien Dubois said: “RES has already established a strong relationship with NTR in Northern Ireland and we hope that this first project in France is the beginning of a long-term collaboration. We want to continue to develop our activities in wind, solar and storage alongside players committed to the clean energy transition such as NTR.”

NTR chief investment officer Manus O’Donnell said: “This acquisition is a strong demonstration of our intent to be an active participant in the rapidly growing French wind and solar market. We are very pleased to enter the market in partnership with RES, a leading international developer, and intend to further expand our French presence.”

