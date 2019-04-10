Renewable Properties, an investor and developer of small-scale utility and commercial solar energy projects throughout the US, begins construction on the American Canyon Solar Project in Napa County after months of development, planning and preparation.

Renewable Properties developed the small-scale utility solar project that will supply Marin Clean Energy (MCE), California’s first Community Choice Aggregation Program, with 3 MWac of in-service area solar electricity. The project is expected to begin delivery of clean, locally-produced electricity to MCE by July of this year through a 20-year power purchase agreement.

“We’re grateful to Renewable Properties not only for investing in clean, renewable solar energy but for partnering with the Workforce Alliance of the North Bay to provide experience and local green-collar job opportunities to Napa County residents,” said Dawn Weisz, CEO of MCE. “By turning to sources like solar for Napa’s first Feed-In Tariff project, together we build a clean and secure energy future for California.”

Located on approximately 21 acres, the American Canyon Solar Project will utilize horizontal single-axis tracking solar photovoltaic (PV) technology. The annual electricity generated from the project is enough to meet the consumption of 1,000 average U.S. homes per year. This is equivalent to avoiding more than 5,700 metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually which is similar to the volume of greenhouse gases emitted from 1,218 passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year1.

“Renewable Properties is pleased to partner with Marin Clean Energy to supply affordable, local, in-service area solar energy to its customers through the American Canyon Solar Project,” said Aaron Halimi, President of Renewable Properties. “American Canyon Solar represents the first of multiple in-service area projects with MCE, and we look forward to working with them to make this and other projects a success. Climate change is a global problem that requires local solutions and we’re thrilled to see Napa County and MCE choose to be part of the solution.”

“We’re pleased with Renewable Properties’ choice to develop local solar here in Napa County,” said Brad Wagenknecht, of the Napa County Board of Supervisors. “We’re hopeful that they’ll continue to develop additional well-sited solar projects within our community.”

