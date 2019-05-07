Renewable Energy Group (REG) and Broco Oil Company have a partnership to provide cleaner fuel options to heating oil dealers in the Northeast.

The companies are working together to provide a state-of-the-art blending facility in Haverhill, MA.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with a biofuels producer like REG to continue to grow our business,” said Robert Brown, owner of Broco Oil Company. “We believe in the environmental and economic value that blending biodiesel brings to our business and our customers and we are passionate about providing a clean and sustainable fuel option.”

The partnership between REG and Broco is an agreement to provide Bioheat®* from the Haverhill location. Terminal upgrades will include rail improvements as well as infrastructure to allow for blending opportunities at the loading rack. The product at this location will be distilled biodiesel shipped from one of REG’s production facilities. REG Marketing & Logistics Group, LLC is a qualified supplier and wholesaler as part of the Massachusetts’ Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard (APS).

“The partnership between REG and Broco is a great opportunity for both businesses to deliver a high-quality, cleaner fuel solution to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” said Barry Knox, Director of Blended Fuels for REG. “This partnership is aligned with our business goal of delivering blended fuel options to our valued customers.”

Source: Company Press Release