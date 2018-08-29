ReNew Power has commissioned a 126MW wind farm, which marks the completion of phase 1 of the company’s 250MW wind power project in the Indian state of Gujarat.

The wind power project located in Kutch district was won at a tariff of Rs3.46 ($0.049) /unit by Ostro Kutch Wind in last 2017. Ostro Kutch Wind became a part of ReNew Power following the latter’s acquisition of its parent company Ostro Energy earlier this year.

The Gujarat wind power project is part of India’s wind power reverse auction held by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in February 2017 under the 1000MW Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS).

The power generated from it will be delivered to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha states using the ISTS network.

ReNew Power chairman and managing director Sumant Sinha said: “ReNew Power is India’s first renewable energy company to commission the first wind power project under ISTS scheme of SECI I wind auction.

“This is indeed a memorable moment for all of us as this milestone was achieved well ahead of commissioning date and I want to thank all the stakeholders who supported us.”

The 250MW wind power project in Kutch will feature a total of 125 V110-2.0 MW turbines from Vestas as part of a contract bagged by its Indian subsidiary Vestas Wind Technology India in December 2017. Vestas will also be responsible for the servicing of the turbines for 10 years.

Put together, the 125 turbines from Vestas at the Kutch wind power project will be capable of generating enough electricity to cover the annual power consumption of nearly 5.7 million urban electricity consumers in India.

Vestas Asia Pacific chief operating officer Danny Nielsen said: “Here at Vestas, we are very proud to be able to deliver phase 1 of this significant 250 MW Ostro Kutch project ahead of schedule given the challenges involved.

“This project milestone underlines the broad range of capabilities and experience we have, in turnkey projects across the globe.”