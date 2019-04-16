Rendeavour has installed its first solar power plant in Kenya, as part of a 30MW strategy for Tatu City, the company's new city development in Nairobi.

The installation is in line with Rendeavour’s long-term commitment to environmental conservation through harnessing renewable energy sources. The solar power plant – installed on the roof of Dormans Coffee’s global headquarters at Tatu Industrial Park – provides 1 MW of electricity. Installation of the entire plant, including 15 kilometers of cables, took only six days.

Tatu City’s strategy is to install solar panels on all rooftops at the industrial park, the largest in East Africa, said Nick Langford, Kenya Country Head for Rendeavour, Tatu City’s owner and developer.

“Solar power allows us to contribute to clean energy, which is one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” Langford said. “The power produced from the solar panels will be distributed for use by homes and businesses within the city. We are proud of this milestone and pleased to know that residents will enjoy sustained power supply at very minimal costs.”

Tatu Industrial Park is zoned for light, non-polluting industries. Leading international, regional and local companies are positioning their business at Tatu City for growth in East Africa and beyond. They include Dormans Coffee, Kim-Fay, Unilever, Coopers K-Brands, Chandaria Industries, Freight Forwarder Kenya, Stecol, and Tianlong. Backed by CDC Group and International Finance Corporation, Africa Logistics Properties at Tatu Industrial Park is the largest Grade A warehousing in Kenya.

Other developments at Tatu City, a 5,000-acre new city, include schools by Nova Pioneer and Crawford International, as well as more than 5,000 homes under construction and development.

Source: Company Press Release