T.A. Cook Conferences are delighted to announce that our 9th annual CCGT O&M Forum will be returning this year to Birmingham from the 12-13 of June.

In challenging market conditions, this is your opportunity to gets tips and insight into how you can optimise your fleet, plant and turbine performance.

Event Format

Over the course of two days, the CCGT O&M Forum will equip you with the latest insight from international CCGT power plant operators.

Real life case studies will be complimented with the opportunity to debate and share experience in interactive group sessions, discussion rounds, a leadership panel, and informally during networking sessions and at our evening event.

Content includes operator case studies covering:

Sloecentrale: ‘ Flexibility and Reliability at Sloecentrale: An Independent Operator’s View’

Flexibility and Reliability at Sloecentrale: An Independent Operator’s View’ Uniper: ‘ An Overview of Uniper’s Risk-Managed Approach to Gas Turbine Fleet Lifecycle Extension’

An Overview of Uniper’s Risk-Managed Approach to Gas Turbine Fleet Lifecycle Extension’ EDF Energy: ‘ West Burton B Case Study: Transferring Good Operational Practice From Nuclear into CCGT Plants’

West Burton B Case Study: Transferring Good Operational Practice From Nuclear into CCGT Plants’ Centrica: ‘ Kings Lynn Case Study: Replanting After Long-Term Preservation’

Kings Lynn Case Study: Replanting After Long-Term Preservation’ ON Russia ‘Case Study: “Island Mode Power Supply”: Utilising Small-Scale Gas Turbines at an Industrial Park’

Benefits of Attending

Listen to operator led case studies highlighting best practice

Supported this year by Centrica, EDF Energy, Intergen, ACWA Power, E.ON and more. Take away expert, practical insight from these leading organisations to your own plant operation and ensure your own continued success in a turbulent energy market

Take part in interactive polling sessions

Engage directly with the chairperson, experts and speakers using our innovative event polling technology

Discuss with your peers in our remodelled roundtable sessions

Our Focus Groups will deep-dive into the biggest challenges to CCGT operations and our Campfire Chats offer an innovative way to heighten the debate

Explore the latest OEM offerings in our exhibition

Including Ansaldo, Siemens and MD&A. Gain a deeper understanding of the latest technology, solutions and services that can revolutionise your assets from the providers themselves

Hear from our Leadership Panel

We will be inviting CCGT portfolio leaders who will share their challenges, ideas and thoughts on the future in an open and interactive environment. Take part in the debate and put your own questions to the panel.

Network with colleagues and peers from around the world working in the CCGT industry

Plus join us at our evening event to unwind after your days learning

