RDS, Kavin partner to pursue upstream and midstream projects

RDS, a KCA Deutag business, and Kavin Engineering And Services Private (Kavin) have partnered to combine their strengths and expertise to jointly pursue design and engineering projects across the upstream and midstream oil and gas market.

RDS is a leading drilling facilities design and engineering specialist, which has been delivering world-class projects for over four decades and has over 60 designs in operation.

Kavin is a global leader in design and engineering of process facilities for FPSO Topsides, having successfully delivered complete process topside solutions for 7 FPSOs and single/multiple modules for about 80 FPSOs, over a period of 16 years.

Working closely together, RDS and Kavin will provide services from their operations across five continents, focusing on innovative, cost effective, fit for purpose solutions for clients.

This alliance enables RDS and Kavin to execute onshore and offshore projects from the seabed up, leveraging the strengths and experience of the combined companies across the full project lifecycle.

Albert Allan, Senior Vice President of RDS said, “This exciting new relationship presents a broader and deeper market offering that will enable us to draw on the strengths of both organisations to deliver high value, high quality projects across a wider spectrum and I look forward to our first joint delivery.”

Ramachandran, CEO of Kavin said, “We feel proud to have achieved this important milestone. This agreement will strengthen the co-operation between RDS and Kavin and will be an enabler for delivering quality custom built solutions. We are very hopeful that the two organisations will leverage each other’s strength to achieve success.”

Source: Company Press Release