The State of New Jersey has selected Ramboll to act as its strategic plan partner for the development of offshore wind market.

The engineering, design and consulating firm, Ramboll was selected by the The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJ BPU) to coordinate and facilitate the development of Offshore Wind (OSW) Strategic Plan, as called for under Governor Murphy’s Executive Order No. 8, which will guide the development of this renewable energy source in the State.

Ramboll will lead a team of companies including Stantec Consulting Services (Stantec), Rutgers Energy Institute Wind Group (REI-Wind LESS/CAIT), BVG Associates (BVGA), the Business Network for Offshore Wind (the Network), InGroup (InGroup) and Endeavor Fisheries (Endeavor).

Ramboll environment & health business Americas president Allan DeLorme said: “Ramboll has been leading the industry since it began in Denmark in 1986 and developed across Europe and into the US Many lessons have been learned from Europe that can be applied to the US market, but only with a strong understanding of the local environment, and the energy generation and usage markets.

“Together, this team is uniquely suited to help New Jersey develop a smart and effective OSW Strategic Plan that meets the needs and addresses the concerns of all constituents, while ensuring that the State achieves its goal of being a leader in the US offshore wind market.”

The offshore wind market in the US is expected to grow from the present 30MW to more than 14GW in the next ten years. The state has initial plans to develop 3.5GW in offshore wind. Being centrally positioned along the US East Coast, the state is claimed to be an attractive location for the development of offshore wind.

The company claims that nearly two-thirds of the offshore wind turbine foundations and many of the platforms operating across the world have been designed by Ramboll.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy had signed the executive order in January this year, in which he directed the state utilities to promote the development of wind energy with a goal of achieving 3.5GW in generation by 2030.

To achieve this goal, the Offshore Wind Strategic Plan was initiated. The plan focuses on achieving scale to reduce costs, job growth, supply-chain businesses, workforce development, data collection and appropriate siting of facilities.