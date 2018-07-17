Quinbrook to build 690MW solar project in Nevada

Investment manager Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (Quinbrook) is planning to construct a 690MW solar project in Nevada.

The Gemini Solar Project will be located on nearly 44,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) supervised property, approximately 25 miles (40.2km) northeast of downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be built in two phases, with the first phase of 440MW to be connected to NV Energy’s Crystal Substation via a 230kV AC interconnection and will generate renewable power for the local NVE energy grid.

The second phase of 250MW is planned to connect at the South Crystal Substation via a 525kv interconnection and will be capable of serving energy users across California, Nevada and Arizona.

The Gemini Solar Project is considered to be one of the largest solar projects in the state, with plans to feature up to 7,100 acres of solar photovoltaics. There are options to include batteries, generating low-cost renewable power for consumers in Nevada and California.

While Quinbrook will provide the financing of the project, the final development and construction stages will be overseen by its partner Arevia Power, which has experience in developing more than 900MW solar PV in the US.

Quinbrook senior managing director Jeff Hunter said: “A project of this scale will have a very positive impact on the state of Nevada and Las Vegas in particular, and we are grateful for the assistance and cooperation received from the Bureau of Land Management to date.

“Gemini is a uniquely positioned project in close proximity to both Las Vegas and export connections to California and Arizona. Solar energy is on the rise in Nevada and is now being offered at historic low prices which is great news for retail consumers and local industry. We share the state’s commitment to minimizing the impact on Nevada’s land, water, and wildlife as renewable energy facilities are incorporated.”

During the construction phase, the solar project is expected to generate nearly 3,800 local jobs and will add up to $463m in economic development value to the state’s economy.

Arevia Power managing partner and chief development officer Ricardo Graf said: “Arevia Power is excited to assist Quinbrook in developing one of the largest solar projects in the Western United States. This flagship project is testament to our strong partnership.

“Arevia would also like to thank both the Federal and Nevada State agencies for their effective efforts in guiding the development of Gemini. We look forward to Gemini making a significant contribution to Nevada’s renewable energy goals.”