Qatar Petroleum (QP) has initiated liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship construction program for 100 and more new LNG carriers to address the shipping requirements of its North Field Expansion project in the Persian Gulf.

The North Field Expansion project, which is expected to enter into production by the end of 2023, is expected to boost the LNG production capacity of Qatar from 77 million tons per annum (mta) to 110 mta.

Qatar Petroleum has issued ‘invitation to tender’ from interested parties for the reservation of ship construction capacity needed for the project’s LNG carrier fleet.

The tender also covers shipping requirements for the LNG volumes that will be bought and offtaken by Ocean LNG, the company’s joint venture with ExxonMobil, from the Golden Pass LNG export project in the US.

Currently, the Golden Pass LNG export project is under construction, and is slated to enter into operations by 2024. Qatar Petroleum’s tender also has options for replacement requirements for the existing LNG fleet in Qatar.

The LNG ship building program will be undertaken by Qatargas, a subsidiary of Qatar Petroleum.

Qatar Petroleum president and CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said: “With this significant step, Qatar Petroleum embarks on another major LNG ship-building campaign expected to initially deliver 60 LNG carriers in support of the planned production expansion, with a potential to exceed 100 new LNG carriers over the next decade.

“This important initiative reinforces Qatar Petroleum’s commitment to its global reputation as a safe and reliable LNG producer at all times and under all circumstances.”

Earlier this month, Qatargas awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract to McDermott International for the offshore facilities of the North Field Expansion project. The contract calls for a full suite of EPCI services for eight new offshore jackets from McDermott.

The North Field expansion project will involve installation of six wellhead platforms, jackets and associated intra-field and main trunk lines that will connect to shore. This offshore infrastructure is expected to help in the production of 4.6BSCFD of gas from the North Field.

Recently, Qatar Petroleum also issued the invitation to tender package for engineering procurement and construction (EPC) of the four LNG trains of the North Field Expansion project. The package was issued to three joint ventures – Chiyoda and Technip France, JGC and Hyundai Engineering and Construction, and Saipem, McDermott Middle East and CTCI.