Qatar Petroleum has awarded the front end engineering design (FEED) contract to McDermott for offshore pipelines and topsides facilities, as part of the North Field Expansion Project.

Qatar Petroleum has awarded the FEED contract to McDermott Middle East and scope of the contract includes engineering design for eight unmanned wellhead platform topsides, four 38inch trunk lines and four 28” intrafield lines.

McDermott Middle East is expected to take 12 months for completing the works under the contract.

Qatar Petroleum president & CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said: “The offshore topsides and pipelines are an important component of the North Field Expansion Project’s implementation. We are pleased to have McDermott take part in this important effort.”

“This award comes on the heels of a series of announcements for other components of the project that are all important milestones towards delivering our strategy of increasing Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77 to 110 million tons per annum, which is progressing well and according to plan on all fronts.”

Qatar Petroleum has assigned the Qatargas, a premier LNG company, for executing the mega-project on its behalf based on the proven track record of Qatargas delivering major projects and operating various onshore and offshore facilities in the North Field.

North Field Expansion project to increase Qatar’s LNG production by 33mtpa

Earlier this month, the company signed contracts seeking eight offshore jackup drilling rigs to be deployed for the North Field Expansion project in the Persian Gulf.

The firm plans to mobilize the drilling rigs and make them ready for drilling operations for the North Field Expansion project commencing from January 2020.

Qatar-based Gulf Drilling International (GDI) bagged contracts to deliver six of the eight rigs, while the US firm Northern Offshore Drilling Operations will be supplying the other two offshore rigs.

The expansion project is expected boost the LNG production capacity of Qatar from 77 million tons per annum (mtpa) to 110 mtpa.