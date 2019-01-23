Purepoint Uranium Group announced that equipment and crews have been mobilized and drilling has commenced at the Hook Lake JV, a project owned jointly by Cameco (39.5%), Orano Canada (39.5%) and Purepoint Uranium Group (21%).

The project lies on the southwestern edge of Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin and is adjacent to and on trend with recent high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium’s Triple R deposit and NexGen’s Arrow deposit.

Highlights:

The two drill program anticipates 6,600 metres of diamond drilling, approximately 17 holes;

One drill has begun drilling at the Dragon zone and will move north along the primary shear to complete six holes;

The second drill will test the Spitfire mineralization at a depth of approximately 500 metres before moving on to the Derkson Corridor;

Ten diamond drill holes have been planned to begin testing the Derkson Corridor, just east of and parallel to the Patterson Lake Corridor, where historic initial drilling in 1978 by SMDC discovered uranium mineralization;

The entire program is expected to be complete by April 2019;

Updated maps are now available on the Company’s website at https://purepoint.ca/projects/hook-lake/.

Derkson Corridor

Historic exploration efforts in the Patterson area focused on the Derkson Corridor, where SMDC encountered uranium mineralization near the unconformity averaging 0.24% U3O8 and 1.35% Ni over 2.5 metres in 1978. Drill holes along this trend encountered very encouraging clay basement alteration but were typically completed only 30 to 40 metres past the unconformity. Based on the geologic setting of the Patterson Corridor mineralization, it is considered that the historic shallow drilling along the Derkson Corridor did not properly test for basement-hosted uranium deposits.

Ten holes are planned at depths of approximately 250 metres each (two to three times deeper than historic efforts) in hopes of opening up a new structural corridor of discovery in the south-west Athabasca Basin.

Hook Lake JV Project

The Hook Lake JV project is owned jointly by Cameco Corp. (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%) and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (21%) and consists of nine claims totaling 28,598 hectares situated in the southwestern Athabasca Basin. The Hook Lake JV is considered one of the highest quality uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin due to its location along the prospective Patterson Lake trend and the relatively shallow depth to the unconformity.

Current exploration is targeting the Patterson Lake Corridor that hosts Fission’s Triple R Deposit (indicated mineral resource 87,760,000 lbs U3O8 at an average grade of 1.82% U3O8), NexGen Energy’s Arrow Deposit (indicated mineral resource 256,600,000 lbs U3O8 at an average grade of 4.03%) and the Spitfire Discovery by the Hook Lake JV as well as the Derkson Corridor.

