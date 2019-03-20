Italian cable supplier for energy industry Prysmian, has secured a contract worth €30m for the supply of inter-array cables for a floating offshore wind farm located in South France.

Prysmian secured the contract from Provence Grand Large (PGL) for the development of a turn-key submarine cable system for the wind farm, which is part of EDF Renewables.

Under the contract, Prysmian will supply 3km of submarine dynamic inter-array cables and 19km of export cables for a total of 22km, in addition to the land cables for a route of 9km. All the submarine cables will be produced at Prysmian’s centers in Drammen (Norway) and Vilanova (Spain) and the land cables will be manufactured in the Gron plant (France).

Prysmian Group projects executive vice president Hakan Ozmen said: “This award confirms once again our technological leadership in the development of innovative offshore wind farms, as well as our excellent project management capabilities, which enable us to offer customised, high-performance solutions to our customers.

“This project is a further proof of Prysmian’s expertise in providing comprehensive packages of cable system services covering the entire project lifecycle.”

Prysmian is expected commission the project in 2021, after signing the contract in the coming months. The floating offshore wind farm will generate about 24MW of clean and safe energy to power more than 40,000 French households.

The PGL project also includes a full combined PRY-CAM permanent monitoring system, developed in close partnership with the customer.

To gauge all the key operating parameters of the whole cable system, all the inter-array connections will be permanently monitored using PRY-CAM solutions for Partial Discharge (PD) measurement, Distributed Temperature (DTS) and Acoustic Sensing (DAS).

Prysmian Group offshore wind sales team manager Alessandro Panico said: “It is the first turn-key project for a floating wind farm ever developed by the Group, where we employ our innovative dynamic 66 kV submarine cables with EPR insulation. This project is also the first pre-commercial floating offshore wind farm ever developed in France.

“The EPR technology is a key enabling factor for the development of dynamic cable solutions thanks to its unique mechanical and electrical properties.”

